DENVER - Even horses are trying to shed the "Quarantine 15."

Today, Denver7 visited the new facilities at CSU Spur's Equine Sports Medicine And Rehabilitation Center, where horses use world class equipment like underwater treadmills, a vibration station, and a heating device called a solarium.

In the above story, you can watch the horses workout with their new machines, but also learn why it's so important that they train.

Here's a spoiler: They are therapy horses.