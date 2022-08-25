DENVER, Colo. — Solving a Rubik's Cube is already pretty hard for many people, but one Colorado woman has taken solving one to new heights.

Aerospace engineer Bailey Burns, who grew up in Highlands Ranch, just successfully solved a Rubik's Cube while floating in a zero gravity flight.

She dreams of one day completing the colorful, cubed puzzle in space, but for now, she can take pride in having it solved it in 19 seconds when she only had 20 seconds to complete it.

Highlands Ranch aerospace engineer solves Rubik's Cube during 'zero gravity flight'

"So I was at 32,000 feet, flying in an airplane that was falling back towards Earth in simulated zero gravity with lots of people floating around me," Burns said. "There were a lot of distractions in trying to solve the Rubik's Cube in zero gravity in 20 seconds."

Burns is used to solving the popular puzzle from the comfort of Earth's gravity, but she has some tips for people who want to take a crack at it. Burns said people should start with one color and focus on solving one side at a time and then go from there.

Colorado woman teaches tricks to solving Rubik's Cube

"It's kind of like a metaphor for life that you don't get to just suddenly have the perfect life. You have to like work towards it," Burns said. "You've got to stay curious, stay creative, stay determined and you'll slowly solve everything."