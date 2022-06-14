High school gymnast wins state title after fracturing and dislocating knee

AURORA, Colo. — Winning a state championship is already a pretty hard thing to do. Now, factor in accomplishing that after dislocating your kneecap, partially tearing your PCL, and severely spraining your MCL.

This past season, Ponderosa High School junior Elli Brownfield took first place all-around in the USA Gymnastics State Championships after sustaining three different knee injuries just a few months prior.

"I wasn't able to do anything," Brownfield said before practice at the Colorado Gymnastics Institute. "So that was probably the hardest thing. Because in gymnastics, we say for every day you're out, it takes double the amount of time for you to get back in."

In the above video, you can learn more about Brownfield's inspiring road back, with her first place finish ultimately helping Colorado Gymnastics Institute secure first place overall as well.