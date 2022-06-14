Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

High school gymnast wins state title after fracturing and dislocating knee

Helped Colorado Gymnastics Institute win overall as well
Winning state championships is already a pretty hard thing to do. Now, factor in accomplishing that after dislocating your kneecap, partially tearing your PCL, and severely spraining your MCL.
Elli Brownfield
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 23:32:42-04

AURORA, Colo. — Winning a state championship is already a pretty hard thing to do. Now, factor in accomplishing that after dislocating your kneecap, partially tearing your PCL, and severely spraining your MCL.

This past season, Ponderosa High School junior Elli Brownfield took first place all-around in the USA Gymnastics State Championships after sustaining three different knee injuries just a few months prior.

"I wasn't able to do anything," Brownfield said before practice at the Colorado Gymnastics Institute. "So that was probably the hardest thing. Because in gymnastics, we say for every day you're out, it takes double the amount of time for you to get back in."

In the above video, you can learn more about Brownfield's inspiring road back, with her first place finish ultimately helping Colorado Gymnastics Institute secure first place overall as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbaFINALS6-8.png

NBA Finals tonight on Denver7! | How to watch Game 5