Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

Help us celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by nominating an educator in your community

Denver7 wants to give a shoutout to local teachers!
Know a teacher in your community who deserves some recognition? In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Denver7 wants to profile local educators in our community who go above and beyond for their students.
Teacher Appreciation Week
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 19:50:43-04

Know a teacher in your community who deserves some recognition?

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Denver7 wants to profile local educators in our community who go above and beyond for their students.

Too often, teachers fly as unsung heroes in our neighborhoods, and we want to celebrate their contributions. As John Steinbeck said, "Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit."

Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 2. If you have one in mind, please send your nomination to NewsTips@TheDenverChannel.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch these positive stories from Denver7