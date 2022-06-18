Watch
Group advocates for mental health by "dork dancing"

Posted at 9:05 PM, Jun 17, 2022
DENVER — Who knew dancing like a "dork" could be so empowering?

Every week, members of the Dork Dancing community gather at City Park and Sloan's Lake to advocate for mental health with their funky moves.

The group's founder, Ethan Levy, was diagnosed as bipolar and created this group during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started dork dancing in response to the global mental health crisis that transpired after lock down," Levy told Denver7 while at City Park. "Dancing out in public is a very vulnerable thing to do, and so it's a really unique social setting to meet with people and connect."

In the above video, you can learn more about their mission and what it means to dance like a "dork." For more information, you can head here.

