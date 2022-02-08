Golden Gurlz: Senior cheerleading squad entertains fans at CU Boulder basketball games

BOULDER, Colo. - It's pretty rare when the halftime show is, in some ways, as athletically impressive as the game.

The Golden Gurlz from Golden West, a cheerleading squad from Golden West Senior Living in Boulder, performed once again this past Saturday at a University of Colorado Boulder basketball game.

After a two-year hiatus following the start of the pandemic, the team now has the most members ever in its 13-year history.

The team's coordinator, Amanda Goodman, understands how crucial activities like these can be for seniors.

"It's so important... All of your health, your mental and physical health, is being around others and talking to others, getting your feelings out," said Goodman, before one of their weekly practices. "They haven't really gotten to do that these last couple years, so this is a really big, important thing for them."

Goodman was a professional dancer for 10 years and started working at Golden West in August. Two months later, she reignited this well-loved tradition and welcomed members, new and old, back to the club. Now, their ages range from 72 to 89 years old.

To book the Golden Gurlz, you can head to GWBoulder.org.