Foothills Elementary students design tiles to represent their neighborhood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Not many young artists have a permanent collection! However, that's not the case for Foothills Elementary School.

Every student designed a tile that will now be displayed at their school forever and ever.

This all started with an art teacher named Stacey Kimbrough, who applied for a grant with the Colorado Arts Partnership. She then used the $5,000 prize to teach the students how to work with clay, and then create and install this collection together. Naturally, she said it took a lot of work.

"Just like all good art projects, it started off with many, many sketches," Kimbrough told Denver7 after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. "And then we practiced with water based clay, and finally we were ready to start on our actual tiles. For the students, it only took 12 days, but adding up all the hours, this project took over 300 hours to complete."

In the above video, you can see all the beautiful designs the students created, each fitting the theme, "Our Neighborhood."