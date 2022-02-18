Food Bank of the Rockies gets $125,000 thanks to booster shots

DENVER — When people get healthier and a food bank receives a big donation, that feels like the definition of a "win-win."

This past Friday, Bank of America Denver donated $100 to the Food Bank of the Rockies for every employee that received their booster, which amounted to a $125,000 donation.

The food bank said this hefty sum is enough for 500,000 meals.

In the above story, you can hear from Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling about why this donation is so important right now, as the organization continues to have to prepare more food than before the pandemic.

