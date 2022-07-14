GOLDEN, Colo. — If you're looking for a fun, educational (shhh!) activity for the family, you can rarely go wrong with something involving dinosaurs.

Denver7 took a tour of Golden's Triceratops Trail, a walk through the past that does not often get as much attention as its companion up the road, Dinosaur Ridge.

However, this quarter-mile trek features some snapshots of the past that Dinosaur Ridge does not have. For example, it has tracks from the apex predator, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which has a lot of history in this town.

"The first T-Rex tooth ever found in the world was right here in Golden," said former geologist Kermit Shields, who gave Denver7 a tour earlier this afternoon.

In the above video, you can see more of the 68 million-year-old tracks and traces on a trail that is free to explore.