Erie couple opens pool to teach dogs how to dock dive

ERIE, Colo. — Watching dogs play fetch in the water might be the only thing cuter than watching them play regular fetch.

Cassidy Orr, along with her fiancé Dane Kornasiewicz, finally opened their business, Housewolf Pack, this past Memorial Day.

It involved an $80,000 pool that they built on their property, where dogs can learn the sport of dock diving or just enjoy a private swim with their owners. After two years of jumping through legal hoops, Orr, a former senior vet tech, said the first month has gone very well.

"We've been pretty busy, every day since (opening)," she told Denver7, before leading a Chihuahua named Monster into the water. "By the end of the 30 minutes, they're jumping in on their own, with or without a life vest, and retrieving a toy and kind of finding that confidence... It's really fun."

In the above video, you hear more about her journey to discovering how helpful pool time can be for dogs and, equally importantly, you can see a whole bunch of footage of cute dogs having the time of their life in mid-air.