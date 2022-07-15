Watch Now
Enjoy a yoga class with adoptable kitties through Denver Animal Shelter's Cats on Mats program

Practicing yoga together is one way to meet your new, furry best friend. For the first time since the pandemic began, Denver Animal Shelter has brought back its Cat on Mats program.
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 14, 2022
For the first time since the pandemic began, Denver Animal Shelter has brought back its Cat on Mats program. Basically, every Friday, people can come to the shelter for a yoga class brimming with cats that are all up for adoption.

"We're super full right now, so it's a great opportunity for people to come in and see all the great animals we have available," said donor engagement officer Lindsay Malloy.

Plus, for the first time, the shelter is offering an accessible class once per month, which will all be seated.

In the above video, you can learn more about this program, as well see many adorable kitties jumping from mat to mat, lap to lap.

For more information on the shelter, you can head here.

To sign up for a class, you can head here.

