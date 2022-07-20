Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Emu family feud at Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary finds happy ending

Maybe a group of emus is called a "mob" for a reason
At Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, a family of emus rejected a poor, lonely bird named Singleton. But after years of raising herself, Singleton has a new — and unique — forever family.
Singleton the Emu
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 23:00:34-04

HUDSON, Colo. — Maybe a group of emus is called a "mob" for a reason.

At Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, a family of emus rejected a poor, lonely bird named Singleton.

"That's why I named him Singleton, because he was single, by himself," founder Maxine Mager told Denver7. "Nobody liked him."

Emu family feud at Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary finds happy ending

But after years of raising herself, Singleton has a new — and unique — forever family. You can see Singleton and his new family in the video above.

If you would like to support Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed