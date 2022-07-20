HUDSON, Colo. — Maybe a group of emus is called a "mob" for a reason.

At Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, a family of emus rejected a poor, lonely bird named Singleton.

"That's why I named him Singleton, because he was single, by himself," founder Maxine Mager told Denver7. "Nobody liked him."

Emu family feud at Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary finds happy ending

But after years of raising herself, Singleton has a new — and unique — forever family. You can see Singleton and his new family in the video above.

If you would like to support Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary, you can donate here.