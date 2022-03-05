Watch
DIA and Milwaukee Airport work together to return stuffed animal to toddler

Puppy Elf was lost this past Christmas - today he was found!
After getting lost during Christmastime travel, a stuffed animal named Puppy Elf was returned to his best friend, Archie, thanks to two airports working together.
Puppy Elf and Archie
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 23:20:55-05

DENVER — Santa? No, it's the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Denver International Airport!

After getting lost during Christmastime travel, a stuffed animal named Puppy Elf was returned to his best friend, Archie, thanks to two airports working together.

"A few weeks ago, we were contacted by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and they let us know that they found this lost dog/puppy at their airport," said Stephanie Figueroa, public information officer at Denver International Airport. "He had a little Colorado T.S.A. sticker on him... so they [looked at a map] and were like, 'Wow I guess he's from Colorado.'"

In the above video, you can learn about Puppy Elf's long journey back to Archie's arms and watch the adorable moment when they were reunited.

