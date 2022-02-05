D'Evelyn High School raises money to send 4-year-old with congenital heart disease to Disney World

DENVER - Disney World may be the "happiest place on Earth," but Friday, D'Evelyn High School was a close second.

Hundreds of students filled the bleachers of the basketball court, celebrating a week of fundraising for a 4-year-old warrior named Anna.

Anna has four different congenital heart defects, and has already had three open-heart surgeries. Through Make-A-Wish Colorado, the school held multiple events this week to raise money and fulfill Anna's dream of visiting Disney World.

"Being able to see her wish come true, and start living that normal life of a kid," said her father, James Green. "...Being able to go spend the day with princesses at Disney, it's going to be amazing to see her glow."

To help make her wish come true, you can find her fundraiser here.