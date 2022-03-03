Denver7 visits Sierra Elementary for Read Across America Day

ARVADA, Colo. — Happy 118th birthday, Dr. Seuss!

In celebration of his birthday, which is recognized as Read Across America Day, Denver7 headed to Sierra Elementary School in Arvada to read to students. This included Mr. Fassbinder's 2nd grade class, Mrs. Guerrero's 2nd grade class, and Mrs. Miller's 4th grade class.

In the above video, we asked students how they feel about reading to see if their love is still as strong in the age of technology.

Remember, as Dr. Seuss said, "“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”