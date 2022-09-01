Denver7 Morning Team finds their outfits for the arc Thrift Stores Annual Gala

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Who has more style: Mr. Positivity or Mr. Traffic?

The Denver7 Morning Team headed to the arc Thrift Store in Lakewood to find outfits for the arc Thrift Stores Annual Gala, which is tonight at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

In order to properly assess our fits, Denver7's Brian Sanders, Lisa Hidalgo and Nicole Brady judged a competition between Jayson Luber and Danny New on a makeshift runway at the store.

For the Gala, the tickets are mostly sold out, but you can still bid in the auction online. Prizes include a football signed by Russell Wilson.

