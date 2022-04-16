Denver ski equipment maker prints shirts to raise money for Ukrainian Red Cross

DENVER — You don't have to have "been there, done that" to get the t-shirt.

Randy Burklund, who makes safety ski school equipment with his company, Kinderlift, decided to use his facilities to print and sell t-shirts to raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross.

He says he felt, as an avid skiier, an immediate connection to Ukraine when he realized they, too, have many skiing areas in their country.

"It was from the fact that I wanted to do something, and I tried to relate it to my business, which is the ski industry. And I just Googled it out of the blue and [I was like], "Wait, there's over 50 ski areas,"" said Burkland. "There's people who enjoy skiing, and it's something I enjoy doing... I had to do something."

So far, Burkland says he has sold more than 300 shirts in over 15 states.

In the above video, you can see what designs he chose for the front and the back, the latter including an option to slander Russian president Vladimir Putin.

To purchase a shirt, click here.