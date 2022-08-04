DENVER — You never know what sounds people might find relaxing.

At the historic Homer Reed Ltd. in downtown Denver, you can find former painter Jason Dorn shining, brushing, and polishing many patrons' shoes.

It's an old-school profession, but he has found a way to modernize it. He posts videos of his craft to YouTube, where millions of viewers have found the sounds to be soothing and relaxing.

"I'm still very surprised that people continue to tune in," said Dorn, who has been making these videos for six years now. "I think it's fun, and it's a creative outlet for me, too."

Denver shoe shiner goes viral for ASMR videos

In the above video, you can hear more of Jason's journey, as well as see/hear for yourself if you find shoe shining to be as tranquilizing as his subscribers.