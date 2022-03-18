Watch
Denver Gaels bring beloved Irish sports to Colorado

The team won the national championship in men's hurling last year
Contrary to popular belief, the national sport of Ireland is not rugby or soccer. In fact, it's a tradition that's much older than both of them.
Denver Gaels
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Hurling, a sport that involves hitting a ball through a goal with a "hurl," is actually the Emerald Isle's national sport, coming in at 3,000 years old. In addition, Gaelic football is also the national sport but does not boast the same ancient distinction.

In the above video, Denver7 explores these beloved activities with the Denver Gaels, a local club that has teams who compete on a national level in hurling, camogie and Gaelic football. Most recently, the men's hurling team won the 2021 USGAA Junior C National Hurling Championship.

In addition, the organization has youth teams and new player clinics, the next being at Arvada's Ralston Recreation Area on March 26. They would love for you to come out.

"We're so much more than a sports club," said vice chair Paul Kosempel. "Probably the most welcoming club I've ever been a part of."

For more information, you can head to DenverGaels.com.

