Dave Grohl talks 'Studio 666' and upcoming show at Empower Field

DENVER - We have watched the Foo Fighters have many offbeat, zany music videos, but how about a full-length feature film?

This Friday, you will be able to stream the band's new horror-comedy, "Studio 666," which they filmed in the very house where they recorded their last album.

"Once you get into that spooky-horror mindset, then all bets are off," said frontman Dave Grohl. "There's like chainsaws and fake blood everywhere, and, you know, everyone's possessed... It was pretty hilarious."

In the above video, you can watch Denver7's interview with Grohl about the project, and learn how his childhood helped inspire the picture.

Plus, we ask him about performing in Denver ahead of the band's upcoming concert at Empower Field at Mile High this summer.