Dairy Arts Center welcomes new version of 'Grease' with all-Indigenous cast

"Bear Grease" makes its U.S. debut this weekend
Denver7
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 25, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. — Not everyone has seen Kenickie played by a man with braids.

This weekend, Dairy Arts Center in Boulder welcomes a brand new version of "Grease," written by and starring an all-Indigenous cast. It's called "Bear Grease."

"We weren't represented in the 50s or 60s in a fun way," said actress Crystle Lightning, who co-wrote the adaptation with her fellow-actor-husband, MC RedCloud. "We weren't able to go and dance on the street in musicals like 'The Sound of Music' and 'Grease,' so we wanted to create that experience for our people."

See how they adapted the classic musical, and how they cater it to each city that they visit, in the video above.

For more information and tickets, you can head to thediary.org.

