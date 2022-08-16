CU Boulder offensive lineman goes viral for underwear modeling gig

BOULDER, Colo. — A new 6-foot-7, 314-pound offensive lineman at the University of Colorado Boulder is making a name for himself off the football field and in front of the camera.

CU's Tommy Brown went viral on social media this month after posting pictures from a name, image and likeness deal with Shinesty.

Essentially, he said the clothing company messaged him on social media and asked him to model their new line of extra-large underwear, and Brown was ready to shine.

"I didn't have any expectations. I was just very curious to see how it would go," said Brown, who transferred to CU from the University of Alabama this season. "But it was just a blast with the team that I was working with."

The offensive lineman posed in various undergarments, with the photographer encouraging him along the way. That including a ballet-themed snapshot that required the Brown to jump in the air like a professional dancer.

"They were like, 'alright, be as light and fluttery as you can,'" Brown said as he pointed to his large frame with a laugh while explaining what modeling the underwear was like.

Shinesty

Just because one of CU's newest athletes has a knack for underwear modeling, doesn't mean he's quitting his day job on the football field. In a head-to-head 'battle,' Denver7's Danny New tried to see if he could take on Brown. Check it out in the video player below.