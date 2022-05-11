Watch
Couple brings therapy miniature horse to visit seniors around Denver metro

Denver7
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 10, 2022
LITTLETON, Colo. — Getting to feed a miniature horse can really make your day, especially for the residents at ThriveCare Assisted Living.

Rocky is a certified therapy animal and visits the assisted living residents weekly. His parents, Steve and Julie Donizio, like to spread the love by bringing him to meet with people of all ages. However, they say seniors are the most grateful.

"It brings back good, old memories from their childhood days when they had animals and horses," said Julie. "Their love for horses just never dies, so they love seeing them."

In the above video, you can hear what originally inspired this mission for the Donizios, as well as watch multiple adorable moments of Rocky enjoying carrots. He even rolls around in the grass!

