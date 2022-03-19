Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

Coors Brewery Tour reopens after two-year hiatus

Check out the new changes!
Finally, we can once again enjoy some golden brews in Golden, Colorado.
Coors Brewery Tour
Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 22:34:45-04

GOLDEN, Colo. — Finally, we can once again enjoy some golden brews in Golden, Colorado.

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coors Brewery Tour reopened Friday.

"Yes, it's awesome," said Michelle Aldava, guest relations manager. "It's so nice to have visitors back here at the brewery and having the opportunity to share our heritage and history with the world."

In the above video, you can see the new changes that were made during the break, which were inspired by customer feedback.

To sign up for the tour, you can head to CoorsBreweryTour.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump