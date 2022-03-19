Coors Brewery Tour reopens after two-year hiatus

GOLDEN, Colo. — Finally, we can once again enjoy some golden brews in Golden, Colorado.

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coors Brewery Tour reopened Friday.

"Yes, it's awesome," said Michelle Aldava, guest relations manager. "It's so nice to have visitors back here at the brewery and having the opportunity to share our heritage and history with the world."

In the above video, you can see the new changes that were made during the break, which were inspired by customer feedback.

To sign up for the tour, you can head to CoorsBreweryTour.com.