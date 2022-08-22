DENVER — If parents don't want their teenagers to get a ticket, sometimes it's best they hear the consequences from the source.

Colorado State Police Trooper Derrick Heller has several tips for teen drivers, both for their safety and to avoid getting pulled over.

First off, he said it's important to know the laws for the Graduated Drivers License.

"The GDL laws have been shown over the past 20 years to reduce the number of traffic fatalities involving young drivers by 50%, so they do work," Heller said.

Colorado State Trooper offers teen driving tips

Some of Heller's other tips for teens include:

Driving alone is safer — having just one passenger who's also under 21 increases the risk of a crash by 44% and doubles for two passengers, according to AAA.

Lane violations are the No. 2 cause of teen crashes — make sure to use a blinker.

Cell phone use is not only obvious, it's dangerous.

Heller will be giving two free talks in Colorado over the next month for the AutoNation USA Denver Teen Driver Safety Clinics:

Denver 104 Store (Northglenn)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6-7 p.m.

759 West 104th Avenue

Northglenn, CO 80234

Broadway Store (Littleton)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6-7 p.m.

5501 South Broadway

Littleton, CO 80121

