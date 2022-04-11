Colorado nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims find their rhythm again

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A Colorado nonprofit is helping Marshall Fire victims find their rhythm again.

Future Arts Foundation purchases and collects musical instruments and art supplies for teachers and families. The nonprofit has collected more than 500 instruments for victims of the Marshall Fire.

"People were donating like $15,000 harps and $5,000 clarinets... and it's just like, that's great," said Travis Albright, who founded the organization eight years ago. "We're giving these to people who are professional musicians, who lost their instruments and the insurance company isn't covering that... so that was amazing."

In the above video, you can learn why Albright started this organization, and preview Future Arts Foundation's biggest annual fundraiser, Bluebird Music Festival. The two-day event will be held on April 23 and April 24.

For more information or to donate, click here.