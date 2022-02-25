Colorado couple reunited with dog that went missing in the mountains

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A pet owner's worst nightmare became a tear-jerking Valentine's Day reunion.

While on a snowboarding vacation in Silverthorne, a hired dog walker from the popular app, Rover, let Bergen out of the house without a leash. Presumably out of fear, Bergen fled their rented condo.

"I think this new person trying to get her to get a leash on her, on top of a brand new area and all of that, I think she was just just spooked," said Erin Boggs, Bergen's mom.

Thankfully friends, family, Silverthorne townsfolk and a nonprofit called Summit Lost Pet Rescue all pitched in to help, and Bergen was found almost exactly 48 hours later.

"There's parents coming up to us saying, 'Hey, my daughter left loaf of bread and peanut butter outside.' Or volunteers were driving around saying, 'Hey, I got nothing else to do today. Just tell me what it looks like. I'm gonna drive around all day looking for her,'" said Connor Visser, Bergen's dad.

You can watch the reunion in the video above. Truly, it's precious.