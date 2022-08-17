Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day at arc Thrift Stores

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — You truly never know what you are going to find at a thrift store.

Today is National Thrift Shop Day, and Denver7 celebrated by having a little fashion show at arc Thrift Stores' Lakewood location.

In addition, Denver7 is a sponsor for arc Thrift Stores' annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 1, which Anchor Nicole Brady will be emceeing.

In the above story, you can find a goofball trying to find his outfit to walk the runway during that gala.

For more information, including how to bid online during the auction portion, you can head here.