Catch a sneak preview of Denver Art Museum's new exhibit, 'Age of Armor'

DENVER — It's like seeing real-life "Game of Thrones," just without the dragons.

The Denver Art Museum opens its new exhibit, Age of Armor, this Sunday. Denver7 visited Thursday for a sneak peak of all of the medieval relics and beyond.

"Age of Armor is a collection of historical, primarily European arms and armor," said curator Douglas Wagner. "We have ancient objects from 600 BCE, all the way up to the early 20th century."

In the above video, you can take a tour with Wagner and see the array of suits that have been stored and maintained for centuries.

For more information on tickets and visiting hours, click here. Remember, children under the age of 18 can visit the museum for free!