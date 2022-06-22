Castle Rock 12-year-old sells bracelets for Ukrainian frontlines

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — They say if you are good at something, don't do it for free. However, why not just do it to raise money for a cause you believe in instead?

Amalei Lagrimas, a rising 8th grader at Castle Rock Middle School, has been using her passion for art to make and sell bracelets, all benefiting Ukraine Aid Ops.

"I'm really surprised because I didn't expect that a lot of people would want to buy them," she told Denver7. "I'm happy that people are interested in helping support Ukraine."

In the above video, you can see Amalei's work, as well as hear from a grateful volunteer on the frontlines.

To purchase bracelets, you can find Amalei on Instagram here, and you can donate to Ukraine Aid Ops here.