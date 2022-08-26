Watch Now
Broncos host local military for annual USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp

Service members got to see how they fared in NFL Combine staples
Every year the Broncos host the annual USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp, which gives local service members a chance to train like the pros.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 26, 2022
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Every year the Broncos host the annual USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp, which gives local service members a chance to train like the pros.

Military members got to come watch training camp, meet the players and get their autographs. Russell Wilson even showed up to have some fun and meet the nation's heroes.

Then, they got to work trying their hand at many of the famous components of the NFL Combine.

The activities included the 40-yard dash, broad jump, receiving gauntlet and QB arm challenge.

