Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Boulder woman is attempting to criss-cross Colorado by herself while raising money for charity

A roughly 1,500 mile solo adventure, all while raising money for the Audubon Rockies
In 2020, some people decided they wanted to get outside and hike more. Meanwhile, India H. Wood decided to hike the entire state.
India H. Wood criss-crosses Colorado
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 23:29:56-04

BOULDER, Colo. - In 2020, some people decided they wanted to get outside and hike more. Meanwhile, India H. Wood decided to hike the entire state.

Over the next few months, the Boulder writer and photographer will attempt to complete her mission to criss-cross the state of Colorado. She estimates that will be 1,500 miles.

"Even though I was born in Colorado, I felt like I really didn't know the whole state," she told Denver7 during a brief break from her trek. "And I thought, by drawing two arbitrary lines across the state, like a biological transect, I would see Colorado as it actually is. And it was pretty amazing."

In the above video, you can see videos and pictures from her journey so far, and hear more about what she has found.

To donate to her fundraiser for the Audubon Rockies, you can head here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed