Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

Bakeries gear up to make thousands of hot cross buns ahead of Easter weekend

It's going to be a busy week for local bakeries. Denver7 visited Trompeau Bakery this week as they gear up to bake and sell thousands of hot cross buns during the week before Easter.
Hot Cross Buns
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 23:07:24-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's going to be a busy week for local bakeries.

Denver7 visited Trompeau Bakery this week as they gear up to bake and sell thousands of hot cross buns during the week before Easter.

"More than I ever thought we would," said owner Beth Ginsberg, on how surprised she's been with the popularity of hot cross buns. "On Good Friday and Easter, we'll probably sell about 700."

In the above video, you can see how Trompeau Bakery creates their hot cross buns with their own modern twist.

"Is it a roll? Is it a pastry? What is it? It's delicious, and people like to eat it with their meal on Easter," said Ginsberg.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku