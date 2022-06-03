Watch
Aurora 12-year-old places 2nd in 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted at 9:18 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 23:35:52-04

Aurora's Vikram Raju placed 2nd in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It came down to a spell-off — the first in Scripps National Spelling Bee history. Each player was given 90 seconds to correctly spell as many words as possible.

Twelve-year-old Vikram spelled 15 words correctly, while 14-year-old Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, spelled 21 words correctly, making her the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

The Aurora Quest K-8 student finished 21st in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Don't worry, he still has one more year of bee eligibility!

Congratulations, Vikram!

