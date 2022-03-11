Arvada thrift store tracks down donator after finding suitcase of family heirlooms

ARVADA, Colo. — When you're cleaning out your grandparents' house, it can be exhausting to open every single item.

As CSU adjunct professor Josef Garrett found out, a suitcase that he thought was just a typewriter turned out to be an heirloom container, holding dozens of letters and family photos dating back 80 years.

"It was kind of a big surprise that I got contacted by the folks at [Arc Thrift Store]," said Garrett, at the Arc Thrift Store Donation Center in Arvada, where his suitcase was found. "[They] said, 'We've got letters from three generations, going back.' And I said, 'Oh, that was a mistake.'"

In the above video, you can learn how a store employee tracked Garrett down, and what kind of items he retrieved - without ever knowing they existed.

To learn more about Arc Thrift Stores, you can head here.