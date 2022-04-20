Arvada 11-year-old wants to recycle all junk mail into 'seed bombs'

ARVADA, Colo. — We can all agree that we get too much junk mail.

Izzy Hayward, an 11-year-old student at Colorado Connections Academy, certainly thinks so and decided to start a new recycling project to turn these excessive fliers, coupons and offers into compostable capsules filled with seeds.

"It's estimated that over 100 million trees are used annually to produce junk mail," said Izzy, while making some "seed bombs" with her grandmother, Susan, at Leyden Creek Park in Arvada. "Every day, I go to the mailbox to get mail for our house. It's one of my jobs and I hate it... it's [all] junk mail. And it takes up the whole mailbox."

In the above video, you can see how Izzy and her grandmother have been recycling junk mail into a compost-friendly "bomb" that can be thrown into your garden or wilderness.

You can find the YouTube video that inspired them here.