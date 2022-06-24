Watch Now
arc Thrift Stores hosts sensory-friendly concert with members of Colorado Symphony Orchestra

It is not every day you get a personalized concert from members of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jun 23, 2022
Wednesday, as part of their arc University program, arc Thrift Stores' ambassadors and members from Friends of Broomfield enjoyed a sensory-friendly concert. The performance was led by Ensemble Faucheux, a quartet with all four members belonging to the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

The ambassadors from arc Thrift Stores all have intellectual and development disabilities and were able to enjoy a symphony performance in a more comfortable environment.

"What's beautiful about it is they keep the lights up, there's no loud music, no cymbals, no big drums," said event organizer and longtime arc Thift Stores volunteer, Jim White. "If somebody shrieks of joy, or wants to get up and dance, it's fine."

In the above video, you can learn more about the program, and hear why it's so impactful for those involved.

