Alpaca my bags! Check out this Airbnb on an alpaca farm in Silt, Colorado

SILT, Colo. - "Alpaca my bags!"

At an alpaca farm almost three hours west of Denver, Kimmy and Cory Wesson are running an Airbnb with their family of 65 alpacas.

"When they see people, they just they just run to them when they're coming to visit. It's so cute," said Kimmy, from their property originally built in 1896.

In the above video, you can hear how they originally got into the alpaca breeding business just 10 years ago after rescuing a starving alpaca family.

They launched the Airbnb on their farm back in Oct. 2020, and have now expanded to three different options for stay. Of course, there is also a boutique, with various alpaca-adorned products (i.e. water bottles with alpacas on them) and apparel made from their fleece.