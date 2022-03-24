After a car theft-turned-kidnapping, a 10-year-old named honorary deputy by Adams County sheriff

BRIGHTON, Colo. — After acting like a detective to save her siblings, a 10-year-old Adams County girl is being honored as one.

Niesha Wimbush, along with her two younger siblings, were alone in the backseat of their parents' car as the adults moved clothes in and out of a laundromat by I-76 and Pecos. That's when a thief hopped in and started driving away. Once he realized they were in the backseat, he ordered them out and left them on a dark street at night, but let them take their parents' phones, which were still in the car.

"He looked... He turned back fast. He was like, 'Oh, no,'" said Niesha, recounting when the thief discovered them in the car. "He was like, 'I didn't mean to do this.' He shook his head."

Wimbush used a phone to FaceTime her grandmother and brought her siblings to a nearby school. Her parents sprinted over once they knew where the children were.

The family was also able to recover their car.

