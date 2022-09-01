FIRESTONE, Colo. — Bridget Morgan is a lemonade stand mogul, but the money she earns doesn't go into her own piggy bank.

The 9-year-old from Firestone raised funds all summer by operating a lemonade stand in her front yard, all in an effort to raise money for the Frederick Police Department's K-9 Unit.

"They work hard to keep us safe, so I wanted to [repay] them," Bridget said.

9-year-old raises over $1,000 for local K-9 named Dobby

After her town of Firestone lost its K-9 unit, it was important to her to support her neighboring town's lone handler, Officer Ian Austin, and his police dog, Dobby. In total, Bridget was able to raise more than $1,000 to give to the duo.

Last week, she was able to deliver the check to Austin and Dobby, and Bridget's mom said he was blown away by how much money she raised.

"I think they were maybe expecting $100, $200, but the community really is amazing up her," Bridget's mom said.

Bridget said she plans on raising money through lemonade stands each year for different departments.