8-year-old mows, rakes and shovels 50 homes for free

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — For some kids, finishing their chores is a dreaded task. But a Centennial boy not only found his own chores, but chores he actually enjoys.

Oliver Willard, an 8-year-old boy from Centennial, just completed "The 50 Yard Challenge" as part of the nonprofit Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. He signed up to take on the challenge last July. Since then, he's mowed lawns, raked yards and shoveled driveways for free to help people in their community.

"It's just pretty fun and helpful because you're doing something that other people need," Oliver said.

8-year-old Centennial boy doing yard work for charity

After mowing so many lawns, Oliver has become quite the expert in the perfect cutting techniques.

"You always have to try and keep a straight line all the way through," Oliver said. "It's not too difficult if you keep it steady."

Centennial boy doing yard work for charity gives tips for mowing

The Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service website has more information on the organization and how kids can get involved.