20-year-old with Cerebral Palsy sets multiple world records in track

LITTLETON, Colo. — After missing the Paralympics in Tokyo by just one spot, track athlete Matthew Paintin is having quite the bounce-back season.

The 20-year-old athlete, who has cerebral palsy, has set two world records in the last few months, including a couple of weeks ago at the United Junior Nationals in Denver.

Paintin is considered triplegic, feeling the symptoms of cerebral palsy in both his legs and his right arm. In order to keep them from having spasms, he has to stretch them for an hour every day.

In addition to being grateful for his success, he is also excited to inspire others in his sport.

"If you're a disabled athlete who's competing and holding their own against able-bodied competition, like, whether you want it or not, people are gonna be inspired by you," he said. "It's been really fun to see a lot of younger athletes, who are in the spot now that I was in five years ago. [They] can step into this world of Paralympic track and see that, like, this could lead somewhere for them."

It's been an exciting year for Paintin already, only made better by receiving a special surprise congratulations from the U.S. Track and Field team — a signed photo of him recently setting the world record for his class in the 800 meter. You can watch the moment below.