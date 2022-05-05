15-year-old with autism starts nonprofit to help hamsters

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — This teenager says his autism gave him a superpower.

Fifteen-year-old Copland LaBerge feels he has a kindred relationship with hamsters and started a nonprofit to help them get adopted.

"Once I got my first hamster, I really had a connection with them," said Copland. "And I think that's mainly because, since I'm autistic, I'm able to see and connect with them [on] a much deeper level."

In the above video, you can hear about how Copland and his family created Gretta's Hamster Rescue and their mission to both help hamsters get adopted and teach people how to properly care for the animals.

For more information, you can visit Gretta's Hamster Rescue at SaveAHamster.org