14-year-old with muscular dystrophy creates costumes for other kids in wheelchairs

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Riley Wise has the coolest ride in town, and now, he wants to make sure other kids have one, too.

This past Halloween, Riley and his father designed a Little Red Wagon costume that perfectly fit his wheelchair. He loved it so much that last week, his family launched a GoFundMe for "Riley's Rides" to raise money to make costumes for other kids in wheelchairs.

Riley was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age seven and started needing a wheelchair at age 10. Since then, he has become a master builder and fabricator. His passion for construction has led to many innovative feats at a young age.

This past year, he even won "Best Under 21" at the 2021 Sunflower National Auto Show in tractor pulling.

In the above video, you can learn about Riley and his family's journey, and why they feel their mission is so important.

The GoFundMe was started by their friend, Maria Riehl. You can find it here.