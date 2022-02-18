Watch
NewsPositive News

Actions

11-year-old who received liver transplant celebrates National Donor Day

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Emi
Emi
Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 15:15:59-05

DENVER - When 11-year-old Emi was placed on the liver transplant list in August of 2021, it looked like she could be sitting there for a while.

Thankfully, a family friend offered to donate and emerged as a perfect match.

She got the donation in October and was back in school six weeks later.

Dr. Megan Adams, a doctor in the division of transplant surgery at Children's Hospital Colorado said there are advantages of receiving from a living donor as opposed to a deceased one.

"A living donor is a great option to transplant patients sooner," Adams said. "The outcomes are much better with a living donor because you don't have to be so sick to obtain the organ."

Adams said when an adult donates their "liver" to a child, it is only a small chunk of it. That portion actually regenerates, and then the child can grow a full one as well.

In an interview with Denver7, Emi said she was "really excited" when she learned she was able to receive a liver donation from her family friend. Her mother said the lifechanging decision is "what life is all about, about giving and not thinking about getting anything back."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7