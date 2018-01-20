Women's March on Denver attracts tens of thousands, with goal to inspire more voters and voices

DENVER – A sea of signs surrounded Civic Center Park on Saturday, as roughly 150,000 people participated in the second annual Women's March in Denver, just one of nearly 700 events taking place across the world.

The second Women’s March on Colorado, as the event is officially known, put women, men and children on the frontlines in the fight for social justice, human rights, as well as other political issues.

“A collective of all of us coming together is going to show everyone that we're a force to be reckoned with,” Marlena Romero said as she stood next to her 9-year-old daughter.

This was Romero’s second time attending the Women’s March, but the first one she’s attended with her daughter, Gabby.

“I’m proud that I can have these conversations with her and that she’s mature enough to open to them,” Romero said.

She added, “The issues were introduced [to Gabby] when the last presidential election happened. She got to ask questions like, ‘Why does Trump want to build a border wall?’”

The last year was monumental for women. The #metoo and #timesup movements provided a platform for many to finally speak up.

“I think we've been struggling for a really long time to find our voice and to be heard,” Christine Mann told Denver7.

She too attended the 2017 march and was accompanied by her daughter, Lily, on Saturday.

“I want her to have a voice and also to understand different opinions. She doesn't necessarily have to agree with them, but she needs to learn how to get along with people,” Mann added.

“Hear my truth!” was this year’s theme. In an early release, organizers said they were committed to working towards inclusiveness and recognizing that all voices are important.

In terms of rally voices, the list of rally speakers included everyday women who don’t normally have a platform. Each shared their individual truths, with hopes their stories would inspire others to share their own.

Coordinators said inspiration from the 2017 march brought about more women candidates for public office.

“I think it's time to get more women into leadership roles,” Jena Griswold told Denver7. The Democrat from Estes Park is running for Colorado Secretary of State.

Griswold said her campaign was inspired, in part, by the 2017 march. She, like many, isn’t asking for special treatment. However, she said she is asking for equal treatment.

“At the end of the day, to have true equality, we need people with different backgrounds, representing folks in the corporate world and in government,” Griswold said.

Another goal of Saturday’s march was to get this same crowd of people to also march to the polls in November.

“We live in a democracy. Everybody here should have equal footing and we need to continue to pursue those ideals, especially now,” Griswold added.