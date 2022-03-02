Watch live: President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address

President Biden giving his first State of the Union address and is expected to discuss the ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic and economy.

Biden is also expected to announce the U.S. will ban Russian carriers from its airspace during his address, according to a person familiar with his remarks.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response, which is expected to address inflation, foreign policy and school reopenings, according to excerpts of her speech.

You can watch ABC News special coverage live on your TV in the free Denver7+ streaming app, over the air on Denver7, or in the player embedded below.