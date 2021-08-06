Tuesday memorial set for former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm

DENVER (AP) — A public memorial service is planned next week for former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm, who died on July 29 at age 85.

Lamm's widow, Dottie Lamm, said in a statement the service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Denver. The service will also be livestreamed.

Lamm was a state lawmaker from 166 to 1974 before serving three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. As a legislator he campaigned against having Denver host the 1976 Winter Olympic Games, arguing it would damage the environment and cost the state. Colorado voters rejected spending state funds on the Games, and they were relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

The former Democratic governor oversaw a landmark abortion rights law and state ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972. The proposed amendment eventually fell several states short of ratification.

Lamm also served as executive director of the University of Denver’s Center for Public Policy and Contemporary Issues and co-authored several books. He and his wife had two children, Scott Hunter Lamm and Heather Susan Lamm.

