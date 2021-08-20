Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Trump on Space Command leaving Colorado: “I single-handedly” did that

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches with Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper as the flag for U.S. space Command is unfurled as Trump announces the establishment of the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Department of the Defense Inspector General on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, has announced an investigation into the Trump administration's January decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to the Redstone Arsenal adjacent to Huntsville, Ala. The announcement follows protests by Colorado's congressional delegation that the decision was politically motivated. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
space command
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 19:17:38-04

Former President Donald Trump acknowledged Friday what Colorado’s political leaders have long suspected: that he single-handedly decided to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

In the final week of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. Air Force announced that Space Command’s headquarters would be relocated from Peterson Air Force Base to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

Democratic and Republican officials in Colorado have opposed the move ever since and alleged it was Trump who did it. Huntsville is in the district of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican and staunch Trump ally who led attempts in January to stop the certification of President Joe Biden‘s victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Speaking on “Rick & Bubba,” a syndicated radio show in Alabama, Trump admitted that he was alone in deciding to move the headquarters, but confused Space Command with Space Force, a separate branch of the military.

“Space Force — I sent to Alabama,” Trump said. “I hope you know that. (They) said they were looking for a home and I single-handedly said, ‘Let’s go to Alabama.’ They wanted it. I said, ‘Let’s go to Alabama. I love Alabama.'”

Read the full story in The Denver Post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku