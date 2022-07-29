Watch Now
Tina Peters granted recount in secretary of state Republican primary race

Peters, who lost by a wide margin, paid more than $250,000 for a recount
Thomas Peipert/AP
Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:12:12-04

Tina Peters has been granted a discretionary recount after submitting funding to the Colorado secretary of state, according to a news release Thursday.

Also getting a recount is Lynda Zamora Wilson, who lost the state senate District 9 race in Colorado Springs.

“Tina Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson have requested and paid for a recount of the primary races for Secretary of State and State Senate District 9, respectively. The recounts will be conducted in accordance with the law, and will be finished by August 4,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a Thursday news release.

Peters, the Mesa County clerk and recorder who was indicted on allegations of election tampering, sought the Republican nomination for secretary of state in June. She lost by a wide margin to former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson.

All counties have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with a recount for these races as required by statute, the release said.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

